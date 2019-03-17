Fairhope Library to Reopen Monday

Fairhope, Alabama
BUT MORE PROBLEMS FOUND
The library will reopen Monday morning (March 18) but after more water damage was discovered, the city council extended the contract for repairs by another 12 days.
Operations Director Peterson said new damage was discovered recently to plywood sheathing and the cost for repairs is being tabulated; he hoped it would be covered by contingency funds remaining in $1.01 million repair contract, but could not be sure of that.
The original contract allowed 150 days for the repairs to the building's envelope ... but that had to be extended 60 days, and now another 12 for 222 total days, due to inclement weather and additional problems discovered during the process.
M. W. Rogers Construction is the contractor.
Since much of the cleaning and painting has already been completed, the building appears considerably cleaner from the street, almost like new.
|Before (ca. 2017)
|After (March 2019)
