Fly Creek Channel Dredging Gets Go Ahead

Fairhope, Alabama
EARLY APRIL START DATE EXPECTED
After years of debating who is responsible for the dredging and who would pay for it, during its last meeting the city council approved a contract with M & N of Alabama Llc. to dredge sand from the Fly Creek harbor channel: the $515K cost to be split equally with the private Fairhope Yacht Club.
Previously, the Army Corps of Engineers was responsible for channel dredging; but since commercial fishing activity from the city docks has declined drastically in recent years, federal help is no longer available.
Mayor Wilson said the private Fly Creek Marina was asked to help provide funding as well, but declined to do so.
TWO OPTIONS PRESENTED
Public Works Director Johnson presented the council with two options: 'Option A' for $514K ... and 'Option B' for $464K.
Option A will use a larger dredge and begin as soon as possible with completion expected in about 30 "clear weather days" -- and Option B would use a smaller dredge and begin in three to six months ... with completion up to sixty days later.
Both options include $33K for extending the jetties further out into the bay (to block drifting sand).
Yacht Club Board Member Ellis Olinger said "time is of the essence" ... and the cheaper Option B may not be completed until the Fall, essentially losing another full season.
Olinger: " Option A is money well spent ... hopefully have it done by Memorial Day."
The city council agreed and unanimously passed a resolution to proceed with Option A to begin around the first part of April; the exact completion time depending on weather conditions.
The channel needs to be dredged regularly to maintain its 7' depth for adequate boat clearance.
|Fly Creek Harbor channel
|Outer channel
|Inner channel
