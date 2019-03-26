Former Councilman Bob Gentle Honored

Fairhope, Alabama
During the last city council meeting, current council president Jack Burrell read a proclamation honoring former council president Bob Gentle who passed away recently, and presented a commemorative plaque to Gentle's daughter and step-son.
