Historic Inn Property Rezoned For Restaurant/Bar

Fairhope, Alabama
FORMER BAY BREEZE GUEST HOUSE
The city council voted unanimously to rezone property located at 51 S. Church St. (on the southeast corner of the S. Church/De La Mare Street intersection) from B-1 local shopping district to B-2 general business.
According to accompanying documents, applicant JFL Holdings, LLc (Jerry Lake) intends to leave the exterior character of the historic home unchanged ... but renovate the interior to be used as a restaurant and bar.
Larry Smith of S. E. Civil Engineering is the engineer of record.
LACK OF PRESERVATION REGULATIONS A CONCERN
Located in the downtown historic district on survey site 12, it is officially designated the Irwin/Sandoz/Jones house, an "airplane bungalow" built in 1923.
City planning staff recommended approval of the rezoning but with reservations, noting the city currently "has no method or regulation for preservation of such historic structures," and that "these structures are important to the character and cultural fabric of the city."
"We do have concerns about degradation of these resources ... ."
(A succession of city councils has failed to enact preservation regulations recommended by the city's Historic Preservation Committee.)
