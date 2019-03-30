K-1 Purchase Delayed Again

Fairhope, Alabama
The city's purchase of the old K-1 school property, as well as some other parcels owned by the Baldwin County Board of Education currently being leased by the city, has been pushed back up to another 60 days to allow time for completion of paperwork ... to May 31st, according to council president Jack Burrell.
According to the purchase contract agreed to last Fall, the purchase was to be completed before the end of last year; then it was extended another 60 days, ending March 31st.
Burrell said a $6 million federal grant the city applied for last Fall to purchase and begin restoring the oldest part of the building (to use it for a HATCH small business incubator) but was ultimately not granted is to be re-applied for; he said the support of Alabama's two Senators (Shelby and Jones) for the grant was solicited and secured during a recent trip to Washington.
The new delay has nothing to do with the grant, he said.
PUBLIC MEETING SCHEDULED FOR WEDNESDAY
Citizens are being invited to attend a forum Wednesday (9AM - Noon) at the civic center to give input for other possible uses for the property.
