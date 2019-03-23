New Plan For Downtown 'Boutique' Hotel

Fairhope, Alabama
SECTION STREET AT FAIRHOPE AVENUE
After a proposal for a four floor hotel got an icy reception, the developer has submitted a new plan for just three floors.
Each room would have a different "local" theme, according to project architects (ie. nautical, local history, art, etc).
|New 3-story hotel plan
SECTION STREET AT FAIRHOPE AVENUE
After a proposal for a four floor hotel got an icy reception, the developer has submitted a new plan for just three floors.
Each room would have a different "local" theme, according to project architects (ie. nautical, local history, art, etc).
|Old 4-story plan
No comments:
Post a Comment