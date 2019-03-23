Translate

Saturday, March 23, 2019

New Plan For Downtown 'Boutique' Hotel

Fairhope, Alabama


New 3-story hotel plan


SECTION STREET AT FAIRHOPE AVENUE

After a proposal for a four floor hotel got an icy reception,  the developer has submitted a new plan for just three floors.

Each room would have a different "local" theme, according to project architects (ie. nautical, local history, art, etc).




Old 4-story plan

at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)