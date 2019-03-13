Personnel Board Discusses Next Planning Director's Pay

Fairhope, Alabama
IMPORTANT JOB MUST BE ADVERTISED SOON
The city's Personnel Board met to discuss the pay grade of the city's next Planning Director; current director Wayne Dyess is leaving next month to become county administrator.
The pay range needs to be higher to compete with other cites and retain highly-qualified personnel, according to HR Director Green.
During its last meeting, the city council passed a Resolution to change the position to a pay grade of 32 (from its current 28), if the Personnel Board signed off.
Since additional duties will be included as well, the board decided to gather more information from comparable cities' job descriptions and meet again on Friday before taking action.
Time is of the essence since the opening must be posted soon to fill it in a timely manner, according to Green: Dyess' last day will be April 6 she said.
In another matter, the Board approved new pay grades and job descriptions for the Building Department, proposed by that department's manager Eric Cortinas to better align with those of other cities ... and allow for increasing duties associated with new more complex building codes.
Kevin Boone, the city council's representative on the Board, did not attend the meeting.
Diane Thomas is chairperson.
|Fairhope Personnel Board
