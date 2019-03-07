Translate

Thursday, March 7, 2019

Second Cell Antenna Being Installed On Water Tank

Fairhope, Alabama


thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com

A second cell phone antenna is being installed on the 2 million water tank that was just painted: this one is Verizon's were were told.

The last to be installed will be Sprint's; ideally there should be no interruption of service since temporary ones are still installed nearby.


Cell phone antennas



at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)