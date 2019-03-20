Translate

Wednesday, March 20, 2019

Welcome Center May Have Water Damage Too

Fairhope, Alabama


Fairhope Welcome Center

ARCHITECT HIRED FOR INSPECTION

The city council authorized hiring WAV Architectural firm to examine the latest city building to have possible water-damage issues, the Welcome Center on Section Street, where EIFS siding is pulling away in front under the balcony area ... possibly due to leaking windows/doors above.

(Exterior insulation and finish system (EIFS) is a general class of non-load bearing building cladding systems that provides exterior walls with an insulated, water-resistant, finished surface in an integrated composite material system.)

Roof and AC condensation leaks are possible as well (ceiling stains); the second floor is being used to store humidity-sensitive archives for the museum next door.

Other modifications being contemplated are ADA compliance, added landscaping, better signage,  new lighting, and a rear entrance.

The library, pool building, city hall complex, and Quail Creek clubhouse are other city buildings that have had water intrusion/damage issues over the years as well; lack of proper continuing maintenance has been cited as one reason.

A new maintenance department was formed last year.

(The Times noticed missing gutter downspouts in the rear of the building as well.)




EIFS siding de-laminating from building


Missing downspouts



