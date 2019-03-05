Translate

Tuesday, March 5, 2019

Yearly Road Paving Suggestions Solicited

Fairhope, Alabama

Bancroft Street bumps

Public Works Director Johnson said this year's road paving list is being compiled now ... and anyone with a suggestion for roads that need paving should contact his office.

Johnson said main roads usually get priority attention for the limited funds available.

About $300K is expected to be spent this year, using impact fee money.




