Yearly Road Paving Suggestions Solicited

Fairhope, Alabama
Public Works Director Johnson said this year's road paving list is being compiled now ... and anyone with a suggestion for roads that need paving should contact his office.
Johnson said main roads usually get priority attention for the limited funds available.
About $300K is expected to be spent this year, using impact fee money.
|Bancroft Street bumps
Public Works Director Johnson said this year's road paving list is being compiled now ... and anyone with a suggestion for roads that need paving should contact his office.
Johnson said main roads usually get priority attention for the limited funds available.
About $300K is expected to be spent this year, using impact fee money.
No comments:
Post a Comment