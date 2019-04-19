Downtown Pedestrian Safety Project Sticker Shock

Fairhope, Alabama
COST ESTIMATED OVER $1 MILLION
| Crosswalks at Pine Ave/ Police Station approved
|Fairhope Ave. at Fairwood Blvd.
Public Works Director Johnson brought engineering designs for the three pedestrian safety projects in the downtown area that were proposed last year but the $1.01 million total cost estimate was a concern for some council members.
* $366K for the Fairhope Avenue/Fairwood Blvd. intersection including textured pavement and crosswalks, islands, and a 3-way stop.
* $248K for a center lane textured (pavers) safety strip on S. Section Street and for modifying the De La Mare and Johnson Avenue intersection crosswalks/pedestrian landings.
* $80 K for two, textured LED crosswalks and new pedestrian landings on N. Section Street in the vicinity of Pine Avenue and the Police Station.
N. SECTION ST. PROJECT ONLY AUTHORIZED FOR NOW
Councilman Brown called it "a pretty large number" and proposed proceeding now only with the critical $80K project for the N. Section/Pine Avenue-area crosswalks "to get people across safely there." Councilman Robinson agreed the area "has multiple safety issues." (Robinson's wife is current director of the Downtown Business Association.)
|Proposed De La Mare Ave modifications
Councilman Burrell questioned the necessity for new pedestrian areas on the southwest corner of De La Mare where the mayor's business is located; she said she had nothing to do with the design. Johnson said that area could be landscaped instead, if necessary,
Councilman Conyers wanted to know if any grants were available to help with funding and was told there are not.
Johnson said the smaller Pine project should go quickly, but asked and got the go-ahead to seek bids at the same time on the other two as well (as separate projects with the option of using cheaper alternate materials) ... and the council could decide what to do about them at a later date.
Council president Burrell added he thought "it all is needed" though.
|Proposed S. Section Street safety strip area
|De La Mare at S. Section crosswalks
|N. Section (police station) crosswalk
|N. Section at Pine Avenue crosswalk
No comments:
Post a Comment