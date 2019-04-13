The Fairhope Times
Local news and events for Baldwin County, Alabama
Fairhope Times Magazine
Home
Facebook
Twitter
Tumblr
City of Fairhope
City of Daphne
Town of Silverhill
Baldwin County
Sunlight Foundation
Fairhope Times Magazine
Translate
Saturday, April 13, 2019
Fly Creek Boat Channel Dredging Starts
Fairhope, Alabama
SETUP UNDERWAY
Dredging of the Fly Creek boat channel is about to get underway; at last word, the material was to be piled on the beach to drain then taken to the city dump.
at
1:40:00 AM
Email This
BlogThis!
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Share to Pinterest
No comments:
Post a Comment
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment