Saturday, April 13, 2019

Fly Creek Boat Channel Dredging Starts

Fairhope, Alabama




SETUP UNDERWAY

Dredging of the Fly Creek boat channel is about to get underway; at last word, the material was to be piled on the beach to drain then taken to the city dump.




