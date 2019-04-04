K-1's Future Discussed At Community Meeting

Fairhope, Alabama
PURCHASE STILL PENDING
Citizens participated in "round table" discussions concerning the future of the K-1 school property on Church Street yesterday morning at the civic center; purchase is now expected to be completed by May 31st.
About 100 people were separated into 13 smaller groups, each with a facilitator to manage discussions, which concentrated on an overall vision for the property, challenges, potential uses, and how they may be financed.
Uses suggested included educational purposes, performing and visual arts, a museum, new city hall, parking lot, park, classrooms for colleges, et al.
Financing (renovation/construction) could be by grants, new or redistributed sales/lodging taxes, renting and leasing space there, corporate sponsorships, et al.
An artist drew a mural symbolic of the discussions during the meeting, which was displayed afterward.
All results are to be organized and published at a later date; additional meetings are planned as well.
|Council members Brown, Burrell, and Mayor Wilson look on
|Mural
|Community Affairs Director Botop
