New 4-way Stop Proposed For Busy Intersection

GAYFER AVENUE AT PATLYNN DRIVE
During a Street and Traffic control committee meeting last week, old requests for a new stop sign on Gayfer Avenue at Patlynn Drive were reviewed by committee members ... but the matter was tabled for more study.
Lt. Hammrick of the FPD's Traffic Patrol Division said the requests had been pending for some time: one to reduce speeding and the other to facilitate pedestrian/bike crossing at the intersection, especially children going to and coming from the nearby Elementary School.
Hammrick was not opposed to the 4-way idea, "the volume of cars to the school ... gives no break in traffic for crossing there," but he worried about fast-moving eastbound traffic having time to stop after the blind curve just west of the intersection.
SIGHT STUDY NEEDED FIRST
Citing traffic count statistics gathered years ago, public works director Johnson said Gayfer qualified as a "major arterial" now (even during non-school hours) -- and proposed doing a "sight study" at the curve for the eastbound traffic ... even though the speed limit is set low, 25 mph.
Councilman Burrell agreed more study was needed to find ways to "make a 4-way stop there safe," but he too called a 4-way stop there "not a bad idea."
He added blinking lights or rumble strips could warn eastbound drivers rounding the curve of the approaching new stop sign.
1 comment:
How about speed humps to slow em' down some.
I wouldn't let my kids walk through there. Too dangerous.
