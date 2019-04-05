New Library Problem Discovered

Fairhope, Alabama
BRICKS DAMAGED BY LEAKS
Even though the main repair project is winding down, Operations Director Peterson said a new problem was recently discovered with some of of the bricks at the Fairhope Avenue entrance,
Due to more storm water intrusion from the roof-area corroding rebar embedded within the structure, some of the bricks at the bottom have cracked.
Since it was not included in the original repair contract, fixing this problem may require additional work and funding, he said.
