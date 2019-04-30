Translate

Tuesday, April 30, 2019

New Master Plan For Rotary Youth Club Proposed

Fairhope, Alabama




 CITY PROPERTY

A new master plan has been proposed by the Fairhope/Pt. Clear Rotary Youth Club for the city's Young Street property.

Acquiring more land for the club has also been proposed to the city council.


