Tuesday, April 30, 2019
New Master Plan For Rotary Youth Club Proposed
Fairhope, Alabama
CITY PROPERTY
A new master plan has been proposed by the Fairhope/Pt. Clear Rotary Youth Club for the city's Young Street property.
Acquiring more land for the club has also been proposed to the city council.
