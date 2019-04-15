The Fairhope Times
Monday, April 15, 2019
New Stop Signs On Manley Road
Fairhope, Alabama
Founders Drive
APPROVED BY CITY COUNCIL
Stop signs have been installed on Manley Road at Founders Drive and Aidan Street per the Traffic Committee's recommendation.
