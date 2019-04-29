Shakeup At Local Newspaper

Fairhope, Alabama
MANAGING EDITOR DEPARTS
|Cliff McCollum
The Times has learned that Cliff McCollum has been replaced as managing editor of Gulf Coast Media by Allison Marlow (former 'Features' section editor/reporter) -- and Guy Busby was named new Editor of The Courier, their edition for Eastern Shore communities.
McCollum left to become the Baldwin County Legislative Delegation's Constituent Services Director, a position held by Busby since 2014; Busby was a reporter for the Mobile Register for many years before that.
|Guy Busby
