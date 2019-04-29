Translate

Monday, April 29, 2019

Shakeup At Local Newspaper

Fairhope, Alabama






MANAGING EDITOR DEPARTS

Cliff McCollum
The Times has learned that Cliff McCollum has been replaced as managing editor of Gulf Coast Media by Allison Marlow (former 'Features' section editor/reporter) -- and Guy Busby was named new Editor of The Courier, their edition for Eastern Shore communities.

McCollum left to become the Baldwin County Legislative Delegation's Constituent Services Director, a position held by Busby since 2014; Busby was a reporter for the Mobile Register for many years before that.




Guy Busby




