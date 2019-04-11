Tax Increase Proposal Takes Next Step

Fairhope, Alabama
PETITION SUBMITTED
Fairhope city councilman Robert Brown said more than enough signatures have been obtained to submit the petition for a special school tax district to the Baldwin County Board of Education for its approval ... and then on to the County Commission so that a date for the voter referendum may be set, probably late September.
Last month, the city council unanimously approved terms of the district referendum to allow voters the opportunity to increase their property tax earmarked for schools by three mills, to be exclusively used in the Fairhope feeder pattern -- and focused on providing additional math and reading instruction where test scores show help is needed.
The goal according to the city's Educational Advisory Committee is to bring Fairhope schools into the top ten in the state, based upon standard testing.
Brown is the council's representative on the EAC; he is also a partner in Pittman/Brown Home Builders Company and past president of the Baldwin County Home Builders Association ... as well as current Vice President of the Home Builders Association of Alabama.
|Councilman Robert Brown
