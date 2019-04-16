Temporary Ad Sign Restrictions To Be Relaxed?

Fairhope, Alabama
CURRENTLY PROHIBITED
The city ordinance prohibiting posting advertising signs on city right of ways (and other public property) may be changed to allow them in certain circumstances; the ordinance has been on the books for over a decade but has not been enforced very strictly until recently when numerous signs began "popping up" in flowerbeds around town on weekends ... triggering complaints from citizens.
Terryl Reeves, a director of the Baldwin County Association of Realtors, asked the city council during a recent work session to consider allowing a maximum of two (per house) off-site real estate sale directional signs on city right of ways from 5 PM Friday until 5 PM Sunday ... but not in flowerbeds or other unspecified "beautification" or similarly landscaped areas.
Reeves said such signs just indicating homes for sale are less important these days in the era of GPS and smart phones; but are still "very important" for advertising open-house events, usually on weekends.
Due to a recent Supreme Court ruling, Planning Director Dyess said any changes would have to apply to all other types of signs as well (yard sales, charity fundraiser events, sports, etc.) and "cluttering the right of ways" with too many is his main concern.
PLANNING DEPARTMENT TO STUDY PROPOSALS
Dyess said his department would "put some thought to it" and consult with city attorneys before bringing something back to the council for approval; precise descriptions of the areas where the signs will be excluded to be determined.
Reeves said the Realtors Association would help facilitate its development ... and educate its members about correct compliance.
"We will push it out and help educate them about whatever you come up with."
(Note: Wayne Dyess left the city on April 14th to begin working with the county.)
|Sunday April 14th
CURRENTLY PROHIBITED
The city ordinance prohibiting posting advertising signs on city right of ways (and other public property) may be changed to allow them in certain circumstances; the ordinance has been on the books for over a decade but has not been enforced very strictly until recently when numerous signs began "popping up" in flowerbeds around town on weekends ... triggering complaints from citizens.
|Sunday April 7th
Reeves said such signs just indicating homes for sale are less important these days in the era of GPS and smart phones; but are still "very important" for advertising open-house events, usually on weekends.
Due to a recent Supreme Court ruling, Planning Director Dyess said any changes would have to apply to all other types of signs as well (yard sales, charity fundraiser events, sports, etc.) and "cluttering the right of ways" with too many is his main concern.
PLANNING DEPARTMENT TO STUDY PROPOSALS
Dyess said his department would "put some thought to it" and consult with city attorneys before bringing something back to the council for approval; precise descriptions of the areas where the signs will be excluded to be determined.
Reeves said the Realtors Association would help facilitate its development ... and educate its members about correct compliance.
"We will push it out and help educate them about whatever you come up with."
(Note: Wayne Dyess left the city on April 14th to begin working with the county.)
|Reeves, center far side of table
No comments:
Post a Comment