Annual City Walking Tours Conclude

Fairhope, Alabama
Local historian Donnie Barrett conducted the final of the annual April Walking Tours last weekend, of the Fairhope pier/bayfront area.
He explained the history of the rose garden, pier, various buildings located there over the years and his remembrances of the area growing up, among other things.
Tours on the previous weekends in the month were of downtown and the Colony Cemetery.
BIG TREES SAVED BY EARLY RESIDENT
Barrett said the whole eastern shore area area was clear cut of trees (for the lumber) before the Civil War and in the 1880's ... even before Fairhope was founded (causing serious erosion and the city's famous "gullies"); but credited William Stacks with saving a few beside the gully named for him: Stack's Gully.
|Donnie Barrett second from left
|200 year old magnolia and pine trees
