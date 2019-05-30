Translate

Thursday, May 30, 2019

Controversial Hotel and Easement Votes Delayed

Fairhope, Alabama


Boutique hotel vote delayed

TABLED FOR MORE STUDY

By a 4-1 vote, the city council decided to table a final decision on the boutique hotel to allow more time for the developer to consider  a design change to move the public courtyard to the front (clock corner); and unanimously to delay a proposal putting the Dyas Triangle property into a 'conservation easement' to give city attorneys time to verify if the procedure is actually legal for municipalities in Alabama.

Hotel developer  Bowers
The possible "swap" of courtyard property now owned by the city along Section Street (shown in the picture above) for  a similarly-sized parcel on the clock corner (owned by the developer) was brought up during the planning commission meeting months ago -- and some discussions were actually held by councilman Burrell and owner Matt Bowers -- but they never came to anything.

Putting the city's Dyas Triangle property into a 'conservation easement' with the Weeks Bay Foundation was delayed after city attorneys (and councilman Robinson who is also an attorney) questioned if such a thing is even possible for a municipality in Alabama to do.

When asked if anything similar has ever been done in the state,  Foundation Executive Director Yael Girard said she knew of a few in the process now, but none have been completed yet.

City attorney Marcus McDowell said seeking an attorney general's opinion may be advisable since there is so little case law on the issue.


Weeks Bay Foundation Director Yael Girard


at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)