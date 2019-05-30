Controversial Hotel and Easement Votes Delayed

|Boutique hotel vote delayed
TABLED FOR MORE STUDY
By a 4-1 vote, the city council decided to table a final decision on the boutique hotel to allow more time for the developer to consider a design change to move the public courtyard to the front (clock corner); and unanimously to delay a proposal putting the Dyas Triangle property into a 'conservation easement' to give city attorneys time to verify if the procedure is actually legal for municipalities in Alabama.
|Hotel developer Bowers
Putting the city's Dyas Triangle property into a 'conservation easement' with the Weeks Bay Foundation was delayed after city attorneys (and councilman Robinson who is also an attorney) questioned if such a thing is even possible for a municipality in Alabama to do.
When asked if anything similar has ever been done in the state, Foundation Executive Director Yael Girard said she knew of a few in the process now, but none have been completed yet.
City attorney Marcus McDowell said seeking an attorney general's opinion may be advisable since there is so little case law on the issue.
|Weeks Bay Foundation Director Yael Girard
