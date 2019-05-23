EAC Plans For Tax Referendum

Fairhope, Alabama
During its May meeting, the city's Educational Advisory Committee got advice from Terry Burkle of the Baldwin County Education Coalition about how to go about organizing a campaign in support of the 3 mill Special Tax District referendum to be held September 23rd.
Burkle said her organization could not get involved directly, but advised forming a Political Action Committee as a first step to raise funds for the campaign effort.
Chairman Ken Cole said the EAC cannot get directly involved either since it is a city committee, but individual members could as private citizens or as part of an "outside group" to "spearhead" the effort using social media and other traditional means (neighborhood and school meetings, advertising, etc.).
The group then discussed who the opposition may be and possible questions they may bring up in opposition; the long term of the tax (30 years at $1.8 million/yr.) was one mentioned.
The local branch of the Common Sense Campaign (Tea Party) organization was mentioned as the likely primary opposition, due to its long history of opposing school tax increases.
(The County Commission still needs to vote to authorize the September 23rd referendum.)
|Burkle at far left
