Translate

Sunday, May 5, 2019

Fairhope Middle School Campus To Be Expanded

Fairhope, Alabama


Fairhope Middle School


'NINTH GRADE ACADEMY' BUILDING PLANNED

To accommodate a coming "explosion" of ninth grade age students in the Fairhope school feeder pattern, the Baldwin County Board of Education awarded architectural design services to Adam Stewart Llc of Robertsdale for a new, 25 classroom, stand alone, 43,000 square foot building with a Science Lab and 'Career Technology' classroom.

Architectural fees are expected to be about 6.2% of the projected $6 million total cost; no timeline for construction was mentioned.













f
at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)