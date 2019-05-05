Fairhope Middle School Campus To Be Expanded

Fairhope, Alabama
'NINTH GRADE ACADEMY' BUILDING PLANNED
To accommodate a coming "explosion" of ninth grade age students in the Fairhope school feeder pattern, the Baldwin County Board of Education awarded architectural design services to Adam Stewart Llc of Robertsdale for a new, 25 classroom, stand alone, 43,000 square foot building with a Science Lab and 'Career Technology' classroom.
Architectural fees are expected to be about 6.2% of the projected $6 million total cost; no timeline for construction was mentioned.
|Fairhope Middle School
