Feedback Sought For Youth Club Master Plan

Fairhope, Alabama
CONCEPTUAL DESIGN PRESENTED
Yesterday, landscape architect Christain Preus presented his conceptual study and sought feedback from community members for proposed improvements to the Rotary Youth Club property on Young Street.
The proposed new master plan is long-term and may be implemented as a joint project of the city and Rotary Club over the next 10 - 15 years, he said.
More opportunities for youth in the area was one need identified by the South Fairhope Community Study/Survey completed last year, funded by grants.
"WALK-ABILITY" KEY
Preus emphasized the need for "walk-ability" both on the grounds itself and in the neighborhood getting to it ... and removing the chain link fence out front: new signage and exterior lighting would reduce "visual clutter" too, and help make the property "feel like its part of the community again," he said.
Community gardens, circular basketball courts, an upgraded playgrounds are included in the design, as well as nature trails in a wooded area in back for exercise that both children and adults could utilize; an existing small building could become a museum for local history.
More parking in front (circular design) and enlarging the main building itself are also possibilities.
FEEDBACK SOUGHT
After the presentation, attendees were asked to critique components of the plan using colored post-it notes: pink for "love it"; teal for like; and orange for dislike proposals on the drawings.
A survey (click here) is also provided online for those who could not attend.
The feedback will be used to develop a final plan to be presented to club and city leadership; Preus estimated cost around $1.5 million for all improvements so far.
c
CONCEPTUAL DESIGN PRESENTED
Yesterday, landscape architect Christain Preus presented his conceptual study and sought feedback from community members for proposed improvements to the Rotary Youth Club property on Young Street.
The proposed new master plan is long-term and may be implemented as a joint project of the city and Rotary Club over the next 10 - 15 years, he said.
More opportunities for youth in the area was one need identified by the South Fairhope Community Study/Survey completed last year, funded by grants.
"WALK-ABILITY" KEY
|Youth club yesterday
Community gardens, circular basketball courts, an upgraded playgrounds are included in the design, as well as nature trails in a wooded area in back for exercise that both children and adults could utilize; an existing small building could become a museum for local history.
More parking in front (circular design) and enlarging the main building itself are also possibilities.
FEEDBACK SOUGHT
After the presentation, attendees were asked to critique components of the plan using colored post-it notes: pink for "love it"; teal for like; and orange for dislike proposals on the drawings.
A survey (click here) is also provided online for those who could not attend.
The feedback will be used to develop a final plan to be presented to club and city leadership; Preus estimated cost around $1.5 million for all improvements so far.
c
No comments:
Post a Comment