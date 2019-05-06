The Fairhope Times
Monday, May 6, 2019
Fly Creek Channel Dredging On Schedule
Fairhope, Alabama
Fly Creek channel north side
Dredging of the Fly Creek boat channel continues on schedule; sand is now being pumped to the north side beach.
South side beach (Volanta Ave.)
