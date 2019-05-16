The Fairhope Times
Thursday, May 16, 2019
Former Hardee's Becoming 'Wingfingers'
Fairhope, Alabama
The former Hardee's building at the corner of Fairhope Avenue and Greeno Road is to become a 'Wingfingers' by Bob Baumhower.
Baumhower played for Alabama in college and the Miami Dolphins in the NFL.
