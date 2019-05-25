New Businesses Being 'Hatched' In Fairhope

Fairhope, Alabama
'INCUBATOR' DIRECTOR SPEAKS AT MUSEUM
During a recent 'Tea for Two' event at the museum (Thursdays at 2PM), Rick Miller talked about the Baldwin County Economic Development Alliance's initiative to promote new high tech start-up businesses in the city.
"From its beginning, Fairhope has attracted entrepreneurs, the Single Tax Corporation itself was such a concept, and the city has grown into a society of small, successful businesses; but there is only so much room for retail," Miller said.
The question became how do we keep growing, provide good jobs and opportunities especially for youth ... and also protect the quality of life Fairhope is known for?
Miller said the average salary now in Baldwin County is only $35K, but tech jobs are double or triple that: "The Internet has changed everything. Technology-based businesses can bring in high paying jobs ... and money from all over the world ... without harming the environment."
CONCEPT BEGAN IN SOUTH CAROLINA
Miller said the concept for "technology villages" and hi-tech business incubators in small towns was begun in South Carolina by retired businessman Carl Kelly, in conjunction with Clemson University.
About two years ago, Lee Lawson president of the BCEDA contacted Miller about setting up something similar here, with the University of Alabama providing necessary resources.
Miller: "We're an incubator ... take ideas through the first phases: proof of concept, help evaluate market, connect with local investors ... to provide $50-$300K to get it going."
BBVA BANK LOCATION
The HATCH office here opened last November on the second floor of the BBVA/Compass bank building at 36 N. Section Street in downtown Fairhope; their website is here.
"Networking events" are held twice a month for anyone interested as well.
Miller said he has about 10 clients now who pay only a nominal $100/month fee for the service.
|Fairhope Hatch director Rick Miller
