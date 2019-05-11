New City Treasurer Named

Fairhope, Alabama
SPECIAL COUNCIL MEETING HELD
The city council voted unanimously to appoint Kimberly Creech as the city's Treasurer ($85K/yr.); the position had been vacant since October.
(Some of the usual job requirements for the position were waived due to Creech's extensive experience.)
Creech will start Monday, May 13th.
Mayor Wilson proposed to hire Creech herself for another position in the Finance Department to improve its efficiency she said; state law gives the city council the sole appointing authority for Treasurer though ... to insure "checks and balances" between branches of government according to councilman Robinson. (Having a Treasurer is optional though.)
Jill Cabanis is the city's current Finance Director.
FORMER BALDWIN COUNTY TREASURER/CLERK
Creech was clerk/treasurer for Baldwin County from 2010 until last month when the newly-elected county commission decided not to renew her contract; she worked as chief accountant for the county before that.
According to information posted online, the former Kimberly Witherington attended Fairhope High School and received a Bachelor's degree from Auburn in accounting; she is married to Michael Creech.
A shortage of manpower in the city's finance department has been cited as a cause for delay in procurement, holding up numerous city projects.
|Friday's special council meeting
|Kim Creech
To many checks and balances produce gridlock and inaction. Like in DC.
Sr. employees need to keep there bags pcked around this county.
