New Land Ownership Problem Holding Up K-1 Purchase

END OF MONTH DEADLINE APPROACHING
According to councilman Burrell, a new question about the ownership (title) of a part of the old K-1 school property has arisen and is holding up finishing the purchase for the city.
Whether the Board of Education or Single Tax Corporation has clear title for the gully-area behind the school needs to be determined beforehand, Burrell said.
According to the original agreement last October, the purchase was to be completed by the end of 2018; then it was extended until the end of March to allow for more time for grants to be approved (they were not) ... and then again until the end of May for unspecified reasons.
Numerous other title questions have had to be resolved during the lengthy process.
