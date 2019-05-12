Translate

Sunday, May 12, 2019

New Pier Restaurant Opening Tomorrow

Fairhope, Alabama




According to posts on social media by owner Josh Gambino, after months of preparation, the former 'Shux' seafood restaurant will re-open Monday, May 13th as 'The Pier Bar and Grill.'

No other details are available at this time.




