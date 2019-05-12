The Fairhope Times
Local news and events for Baldwin County, Alabama
Fairhope Times Magazine
Home
Facebook
Twitter
Tumblr
City of Fairhope
City of Daphne
Town of Silverhill
Baldwin County
Sunlight Foundation
Fairhope Times Magazine
Translate
Sunday, May 12, 2019
New Pier Restaurant Opening Tomorrow
Fairhope, Alabama
According to posts on social media by owner Josh Gambino, after months of preparation, the former 'Shux' seafood restaurant will re-open Monday, May 13th as 'The Pier Bar and Grill.'
No other details are available at this time.
at
4:37:00 PM
Email This
BlogThis!
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Share to Pinterest
No comments:
Post a Comment
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment