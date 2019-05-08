Owner Says Horse Mounument To Stay Put

Fairhope, Alabama
INGERSOLL FAMILY HISTORY
During a recent weekly 'Tea For Two' presentation at the Museum of History, Clyde Ingersoll talked about his family history and experiences growing up on a dairy farm on what was then the the east side of town.
He said his grandfather Fred's family came from Iowa around the turn of the century (1900); their home was on Blue Island Street (west of Winn) in the 1930's when he went into the dairy business: the cows free-ranged across vacant pastures to the east all the way to Greeno Road.
Later the dairy moved to south Greeno Road (at Nichols Ave.) where they produced, bottled, and delivered milk daily all the way from Pt. Clear to Spanish Fort.
They provided milk to the Baldwin County Schools in the area as well, and sold cream to Delchamps grocery to make ice cream, he said.
Clyde said he and his siblings worked on the farm after school and on weekends; but when he got older (11th, 12th grades) he got a job as a substitute school bus driver as well making $25/ day (for transporting teams to sports events) before graduating in 1971.
Their 60- 70 cows had to be milked twice a day (using machines) and produced about 250-300 gallons/day.
AIR CONDITIONING BUSINESS LATER
After learning about refrigeration from others on the dairy farm and taking correspondence courses through the mail, his father Glen started an air conditioning business in the 1960's.
Clyde said he went to AC refrigeration trade school in Mobile and helped his father with the business when not in school.
"Everybody wanted air conditioning ... window units at first... then central ... very popular in the 60's and 70's."
After 50 years, 'Ingersoll's Refrigeration and Air Conditioning is still going strong.
HORSE MONUMENT TO STAY
Ingersoll said his father bought the 10 acres along Ingleside Avenue where a former owner's monument to his favorite horse and dog now stands (T.H. Molton); but the monument was then-located further east, about where the front of the 'Agave' restaurant is today.
When the Ecor Rouge shopping center was being built in he 1970's, he and his brother dragged it to its current location to save it from demolition.
He said people have contacted him about re-locating it (including a descendant of the mason who built it); but as far as he was concerned it will stay where it is "as long as I am alive."
(During another presentation about a month ago, another museum speaker, local historian Ken Niemeyer, proposed moving the monument back nearer to what he believes is its original location, the Molton house property at the Fairhope/Ingleside Avenue intersection ... to save it from potential new development at its current location.)
|Clyde Ingersoll seated at left
|Monument today
