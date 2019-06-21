Airport Authority Members Resign

Fairhope, Alabama
LAST MEETING IN MAY
The Times has learned that Pam Caudill and Ray Hix have resigned from the Airport Authority for personal reasons; remaining Authority members have requested the mayor nominate Amy Pearson and Don Lagarde as their replacements .... and re-nominate current members Vince Boothe and Chip Groner whose terms have expired.
(Mayors nominate Authority members for the city council to confirm/appoint; Mayor Wilson told the Times she has not decided yet about the nominees ... and "economic development" is her priority for the airport.)
Their June meeting scheduled for last week had to be canceled due to lacking a quorum (4 members).
Also, the Authority has entered into negotiations with Kell Jones (Executive Aviation) and Duncan Giles for ground leases for new hangars on the west side of the runway.
Ground leases for construction of new hangars on the east side are about to be awarded as well.
