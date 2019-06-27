'Art Alley' Construction Could Begin By Spring

|Eastern alley courtyard today.
|Coming next Summer?
DESIGN BEING FINALIZED
Landscape Architect Christain Preus presented various designs considered by the steering committee for the BRATS bus transit hub in the parking garage area located behind the Hampton Inn.
Preus presented designs A through C ... and then a hybrid of all before the final one being recommended by the committee composed of adjacent business owners, city planning personnel, and other stakeholders.
|'Art Alley'
Backdoor deliveries to stores will continue in designated delivery zones, Preus said.
Dumpsters and garbage cans will be hidden and pavers are to be used throughout to improve appearance and drainage; new way-finding signage will point the way to the "under-used garage" area.
Cost is estimated at $817K, funded mostly with federal grants through the ESMPO ... with an appropriate match by the city.
If final designs are approved by the MPO at its upcoming meetings, construction could begin by next Spring, according to public works director Johnson.
|Section Street entrance (one way westbound)
|Church Street exit (one way westbound)
|Proposed 'Art Alley' drawing
|Johnson and Preus this side of table
No comments:
Post a Comment