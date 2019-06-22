COMMENTARY: Councilmen Should Recuse From Conservation Easement Discussion

BACK ON AGENDA MONDAY
While we do not seriously think that either are being driven in this case by personal gain, it would be prudent for all if the two city councilmen living there, Burrell on Alice Lane and Brown on Creek Drive, did not participate in any more discussion, or any vote on the matter ... to avoid possible conflict of interest complaints and more litigation against the city down the road.
In similar circumstances in the past, we like to remember former city councilman/FBI agent Dan Stankoski's often-repeated mantra taught by his boss J. Edgar Hoover back in the day ... to "not only avoid impropriety ... but also any appearance of it."
We have full confidence that the remaining three councilors -- Conyers, Boone, and Robinson -- are perfectly-capable of deciding the matter satisfactorily.
While the Times questions its necessity and financial prudence (considerable asset value will be lost), we do not oppose the easement itself if the majority wants to move forward, as long as it is crafted in a fashion to allow full recreational access to all Fairhope citizens who chipped in to finance the $8.7+ million purchase back in 2013; the mayor's proposal to delay and seek current public sentiment for the use of the property through a new planning initiative coming later this year is reasonable as well: we hope a suitable compromise may be worked out this time.
