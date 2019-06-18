County Commission Sets New School Tax Vote

|Baldwin County Commission
REFERENDUM TO BE HELD SEPT. 17TH
Today, the county commission set September 17th as the date for the voter referendum for the new 3 mill property tax in the Fairhope-area county school feeder pattern (School tax district District 9); also a similar one for the Spanish Fort feeder pattern (Tax district 7).
According to the documents, Fairhope's proposed new tax duration is 30 years, to be used generally for "public school purposes"; Spanish Fort's for 10 years to be used only for "academic enhancement and life skills programs."
If approved the new tax will begin being levied on property owners in each district beginning Oct. 1, 2019; a new 'school commission' will be appointed by the city councils to oversee/recommend tax revenue distribution.
|Fairhope feeder pattern
|Proposed Fairhope-area ballot
2 comments:
Vote Yes!
Baldwin County should impose impact fees on new homes to fund the schools. I think that Fairhope taxpayers pay enough for the schools already but there is a never-ending supply of new kids coming in and making money for the developers.
