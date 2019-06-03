The Fairhope Times
Monday, June 3, 2019
Fairhope Beach Sand Replenished Again
Fairhope, Alabama
For the second time this year, sand at erosion-prone Magnolia Beach is being replenished.
BP RESTORE ACT funds have been approved that could implement a more-permanent fix there.
