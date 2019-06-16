Fairhope Mayor and Council Underpaid?

DATA INDICATES AMONG LOWEST IN STATE
The city council has begun discussing salaries for the next mayor and city council (to take office Nov. 2020); currently it is $32,400 for mayor and $9,600 for council members.
Councilman Conyers compiled data (see below) from other cities in Alabama and found Fairhope was "pretty low on the list for compensation." Daphne for instance pays its mayor $75K and council $13K/yr.
Conyers called $32,400 "not adequate compensation" for mayor; councilman Burrell agreed ... and called current council pay inadequate as well.
Burrell: "Our council is underpaid too ... about the lowest in the county. Last term we bumped it up $200/month ... still way behind other cities."
"Mayor is a full-time job whether there there is a city administrator or not," Burrell said: ranges of $75 - 80K for mayor ... and $12 -13K a year for council members would be more appropriate.
Councilman Boone agreed mayor is a full time job here now... and suggested $82K/yr was about right; but he was not certain council members needed any more.
Councilman Brown thought $100K/yr would be the right salary for the next mayor, and $12K for council members.
Mayor Wilson agreed the job is full time, at least 40 hours a week, but thought the cost of benefits (ie. family medical, vehicle stipends, etc.) should be factored in as well
The city council will have to make any changes at least six months before the next municipal election in August of 2020.
(Councilman Burrell added he thought the mayor's salary should stand alone, be considered independently of whether or not there is a city administrator ... or if the mayor serves concurrently as Utility Superintendent ... which Wilson does not.)
None of the current representatives have officially indicated if they intend to seek re-election yet; Mayor Wilson told the Times recently she has not decided yet, Conyers only said he "probably will.
