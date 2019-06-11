K-1 Purchase Pushed Back Still Again

|K-1 purchase delayed again
BUILDING "ASSESSMENT" AUTHORIZED
Vines are creeping higher on the facade due to lack of maintenance, but according to council president Burrell another 60 days has been added to the purchase agreement timeline to allow more time for last minute details to be resolved; the newest deadline to complete the purchase from the Board of Education is August 1st.
During a recent meeting, the city council authorized funding an assessment of the buildings' condition, per the purchase contract; lingering title issues concerning some of the property have to be cleared up too.
Originally, the purchase was to be completed by January 1, 2019.
Some new ideas for the site based upon recent public input meetings will be presented soon, according to the mayor.
No comments:
Post a Comment