Friday, June 7, 2019

Nall Rules Fairhope Art Walk

Fairhope, Alabama


Nall seated in red costume

'ALICE IN WONDERLAND' THE THEME

Nall's 'Alice' series
World renown Fairhope-based artist Nall Hollis (and his court) presided over the Eastern Shore Art Center in typically regal fashion this evening, where his 'Alice In Wonderland' series will be on display now through July 27; he will be speaking there about it on June 29th at 2PM as well.

The series was inspired after reading 'Alice's Adventures in Wonderland' (in 1975) ... and by the book's author Lewis Carroll, according to literature distributed.

Nall: "The idea to illustrate 'Alice' matured into an attempt to unravel the mysteries and joys of Carroll's tale ... and to search for the keys to unlock the many doors of his (Carroll's) mind ... ."

"He adored costumes and the theatre," hence Nall's costume tonight.

Elsewhere in town, stifling heat and humidity kept turnout for the monthly First Friday Art Walk unusually low.








