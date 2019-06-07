Nall Rules Fairhope Art Walk

|Nall seated in red costume
'ALICE IN WONDERLAND' THE THEME
|Nall's 'Alice' series
The series was inspired after reading 'Alice's Adventures in Wonderland' (in 1975) ... and by the book's author Lewis Carroll, according to literature distributed.
Nall: "The idea to illustrate 'Alice' matured into an attempt to unravel the mysteries and joys of Carroll's tale ... and to search for the keys to unlock the many doors of his (Carroll's) mind ... ."
"He adored costumes and the theatre," hence Nall's costume tonight.
Elsewhere in town, stifling heat and humidity kept turnout for the monthly First Friday Art Walk unusually low.
