Sunday, June 30, 2019

New Downtown Building Spurs Lawsuit

Fairhope, Alabama



106 Bancroft Street under construction (Fairhope Times photo)


ZONING VIOLATIONS ALLEGED

A neighbor has filed a lawsuit seeking unspecified damages against the city for issuing a building permit to the owners/developers of a three story multi-use building now under construction at 106 Bancroft Street in Fairhope's central business district (CBD).

Dale Zuehlke, 454 Pine Street, alleges building setback and other violations of the zoning ordinance: it should have been 10' not 3' from the Zuehlke property line on the eastern side ... and no widows on that side.

"The site plan approved January 2018 (by the Planning Commission) differs (from now) ... only a 3' eastern wall setback and windows ... (approval) not subject to public hearing."


CALLED 'THE HENRY LOFTS' APARTMENTS

The 22-unit, three story building called 'The Henry Lofts' will have 7770 sq. ft of commercial space on the first floor ... and 12,508 of residential on each of its upper floors.

Off-street parking for the residences will also be incorporated on the first floor.

'106 Bancroft, LLC' is the owner of the property; John Wise of Daphne is the registered agent.



Zuhlke residence (left) at 454 Pine Street















