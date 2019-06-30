New Downtown Building Spurs Lawsuit

|106 Bancroft Street under construction (Fairhope Times photo)
ZONING VIOLATIONS ALLEGED
A neighbor has filed a lawsuit seeking unspecified damages against the city for issuing a building permit to the owners/developers of a three story multi-use building now under construction at 106 Bancroft Street in Fairhope's central business district (CBD).
|thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com
"The site plan approved January 2018 (by the Planning Commission) differs (from now) ... only a 3' eastern wall setback and windows ... (approval) not subject to public hearing."
CALLED 'THE HENRY LOFTS' APARTMENTS
The 22-unit, three story building called 'The Henry Lofts' will have 7770 sq. ft of commercial space on the first floor ... and 12,508 of residential on each of its upper floors.
Off-street parking for the residences will also be incorporated on the first floor.
'106 Bancroft, LLC' is the owner of the property; John Wise of Daphne is the registered agent.
|Zuhlke residence (left) at 454 Pine Street
