Saturday, June 15, 2019

New Temporary Sign Law In Effect

Fairhope, Alabama



SOME NOW PERMITTED  ON WEEKENDS

A maximum of two temporary advertising signs for Realtors, garage sales, charity events, etc., are now permitted on some city right of ways from 5 PM Friday until 5 PM Sunday; it applies outside of city limits in the city's planning jurisdiction as well.


They are still prohibited at all times:

* In flowerbeds.
* In the Central Business District.
* In city parks/adjacent roads.
* At roundabouts.
* At specified intersections/other restrictions (see complete ordinance below).

The amendment to Ordinance 1537 for "temporary off site directional signs" was passed by the city council on May 13th ... and took effect yesterday when it was duly advertised in the local newspaper. (Baldwin Times).



