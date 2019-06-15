New Temporary Sign Law In Effect

|Permitted now.
SOME NOW PERMITTED ON WEEKENDS
|Ok on weekends now
They are still prohibited at all times:
* In flowerbeds.
* In the Central Business District.
* In city parks/adjacent roads.
* At roundabouts.
* At specified intersections/other restrictions (see complete ordinance below).
The amendment to Ordinance 1537 for "temporary off site directional signs" was passed by the city council on May 13th ... and took effect yesterday when it was duly advertised in the local newspaper. (Baldwin Times).
