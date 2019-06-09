No Funding For Flowerclock Roundabout

|Dangerous flowerclock intersection
CONSTRUCTION PUSHED BACK INDEFINITELY
Public Works Director Johnson said the city has been notified that funding expected this year from the federal government for design and construction of a roundabout at the busy Section Street/Hwy 104/Veterans Drive/Scenic 98 intersection has been rescinded.
Federal highway safety improvement grant funding is designated for intersections like this one with high accident rates; the grant will need to be re-applied for, Johnson said.
A roundabout there has been discussed since at least ca. 2000, when one was to be installed as part of the Village North PUD.
TEMPORARY 4-WAY STOP INSTEAD?
Councilman Brown suggested something else be done there until the roundabout can be installed (2 years?), like adding stop signs on Section Street to make it a 4-way stop.
