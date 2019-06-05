South Drive Access Called A "Civil Matter"

|South Drive closed briefly recently.
BARRIER REMOVED BY POLICE
A sign on barriers posted there briefly about three weeks ago referred to the street as "private property"; they were quickly removed by police after complaints from citizens living in the area.
Public documents obtained by the Times show that in late April MYOB, LLC was granted an "exclusive easement for the purpose of erecting a fence, barrier, or other suitable device to block any and all public ingress and egress" ... by property owner Penelope Johnson of Castro Valley, California.
According to other city sources, over 10 years ago the property owner permitted construction of a "driveway" over the property to provide secondary access to the Sandy Ford and Rock Creek neighborhoods; the current dispute may be over heavy use/traffic issues we were told.
James O'brien is listed as a manager of MYOB, LLC on the document.
(Adjacent Presbyterian Drive is also technically a private road.)
|South Drive re-opened
|Parcel 1.028
