Wednesday, June 26, 2019

Speed Bumps Installed On Perdido Avenue

Fairhope, Alabama


Perdido Avenue (thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com)


 AIREY HEIGHTS NEIGHBORHOOD

Speed bumps were installed on Perdido Avenue at the request of residents there; the city's traffic control committee had approved them earlier in the year.
