Wednesday, June 26, 2019
Speed Bumps Installed On Perdido Avenue
Fairhope, Alabama
Perdido Avenue (thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com)
AIREY HEIGHTS NEIGHBORHOOD
Speed bumps were installed on Perdido Avenue at the request of residents there; the city's traffic control committee had approved them earlier in the year.
at
6:44:00 PM
