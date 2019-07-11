Baybreak Grocery Building To Be Demolished

'PIER STREET MARKETPLACE' COMING
A building on S. Mobile Street where the Baybreak Grocery Market and gas station once operated is to be demolished to make way for a two story, 3-unit, multi-use structure with office space on the first floor and two residences upstairs.
The building dates from the 1930s when it was called Monk Green's; old-timers recall buying bait and snacks there over the years.
It was damaged in 2008 by fire; and the Baybreak store was severely impacted by the BP oil spill of 2010; the building itself has been vacant for several years but other parts of the lot were used for scooter rental and other purposes.
Two parallel parking spaces will be allowed (on the B3b zoned site) along Mobile Street (three were requested) and space dedicated to bicycle racks to help meet the 8-space on-site parking requirement.
Existing large oak trees at the rear of the property will remain; some relief from the city's tree/landscape ordinance was granted by the municipal judge due to the odd shape of the lot.
The Planning Commission approved the Multiple Occupancy Project request during its July meeting.
Wise Properties LLC is the current owner; Henry Wise the developer.
