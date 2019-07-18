Final K-1 School Purchase Ceremony Scheduled

|Final purchase ceremony here on July 25th
OWNERSHIP ISSUES SETTLED
The much-delayed closing on the K-1 school property on Church Street, community playground across the street, and Nix Center (property) on Bayou Drive from the Baldwin County Board of Education is scheduled for July 26th, just days before the latest August 1st purchase deadline.
The contract agreed to last September had set the end of the year (2018) for the deadline; but that had to be extended several times for various reasons.
Attorneys for the city and School Board have been working to clear up complex title/ownership issues concerning portions of the gully areas behind the K-1... and Nix Center properties we were told; Single Tax Corporation Directors had to vote recently as well to help resolve some of the long-standing issues.
Watermark Design Group Architects was awarded a contract not to exceed $15,000 to do an assessment/evaluation of the K-1 buildings by the council during its July 8th meeting; results have not been announced yet.
From their website: "Watermark Design is a full-service architecture, planning, landscape architecture, and interior design firm. Our expertise is visible in landmarks across the Gulf Coast. You can see it in a variety of projects like museums, restaurants, and industrial facilities."
CEREMONY SCHEDULED FOR NEXT FRIDAY
According to Council President Burrell, a ceremony is tentatively scheduled for 11AM next Friday (July 26) in front of the school where the $2.5 million check will formerly be turned over to the BCBOE; then the city will pay installments of $300K per year for the next five years to reach the $4 million total.
Councilman Burrell: "We are cleared to close on Friday, July 26th. Tentative plans are that a ceremony will be conducted at the front of the K-1 Center at 11 am. The Mayor and Council will present a check to the BCBOE. It should be a great day for Fairhope. City officials are very excited!"
Mayor Wilson said she is "thrilled its finally happening," and that an overview of citizen input from town meetings/surveys conducted last April will be presented during Monday's city council work session.
