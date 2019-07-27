K-1 School Purchase Finally Completed

Fairhope, Alabama
"EMOTIONALLY HISTORIC ... IF NOT HISTORIC"
Mayor Wilson and Fairhope city council members presented a big check to Baldwin County Board of Education president Cecil Christenberry bringing to a close an almost year-long process for the purchase of the school, playground across the street, and Nix Center property that the city has been leasing from the BCBOE for many years.
Besides the $2.5 million presented Friday, the city agreed to continue its usual $350K yearly donation to area schools via the Education Advisory Committee for at least another 5 years.
Christenberry said the money would be deposited into a construction account for a 'ninth grade academy' planned for near the current middle school on Manley Road.
Mayor Wilson and council president Burrell said more citizen input will be solicited to determine uses for the K-1 property; an assessment of the building's current condition is still not completed, according to public works department director Johnson.
The future of the Pelican's Nest Science Lab owned by FEEF is still to be determined, according to informed sources: there is a possibility it will be moved.
