New Electrical Station Gets Go Ahead

|New substation proposed for northwest corner
SYSTEM BECOMING OVERLOADED
During its July meeting, the city's Board of Adjustments approved a special exception request from Fairhope Utilities to use the R6 zoned land at the northwest corner of Young St. and Nichols Ave. for public utilities use: a new electrical substation is to be constructed there.
The property (621 Nichols Ave.) is owned by the Fairhope Single Tax Corporation, leased to Riviera Utilities who have been using it for equipment/pole storage for many decades; the COF has been negotiating to purchase the property (lease) for about a year.
The current substation directly across Young St. -- as well as another on S. Church St. -- are becoming overloaded and need to be consolidated into one bigger one on the proposed site ... to handle the increasing electrical load in the hospital-area neighborhood, according to Utility Operations Director Peterson.
NEIGHBOR QUESTIONS PROPERTY LINES
Charles Graddick, representing the adjacent Winterhaven Trailer Park, objected to the 200' X 200' foot dimensions shown on the county's plat of the property (referring to a recent survey commissioned by the city); the property is actually only 190' X 170' he claimed.
The metal fence installed there by Riviera Utilities many years ago is not actually on the property line, but well outside of it; the measurement discrepancy caused when Nichols and Young Street were widened he said.
Director Peterson disagreed with Graddick's conclusions and assessments of the surveys.
The Board voted unanimously to allow the special exception to use the property for public utilities; it is not their job to decide if the property lines are accurate, the Board concluded.
Peterson told the Times later he expected to close the purchase of the property last Wednesday, but we have been unable to determine if that happened; the smaller dimensions described by Graddick may not be adequate for the equipment to be installed there, he said.
|Charles Graddick addressing Board
