New Plans To Curb "Chaos" Along Greeno Road

NO AIRPORT BOULEVARD WANTED
During its August 5th meeting, the Planning and Zoning Commission will consider a zoning amendment intended to prevent Greeno Road from becoming another Airport Boulevard (W. Mobile's infamously-congested street) or Hamburger Hill (US 98, Daphne): an effort that began in the late 1980s with the Corridor 98 Committee's 'Road To Chaos' report, continued with the city's Village Comprehensive Growth Plan in 2001 ... and most-recently last October's Visual Preference Survey of citizens for the highway.
6.5 MILE LONG CORRIDOR
The Greeno Road Corridor (GRC) zoning overlay envisions five districts along a 6.5 mile stretch (800 feet wide) that transitions from less-intense commercial uses on the outskirts of town ... to more intense at the central Fairhope Avenue intersection (single family residential property in the corridor is not affected).
"The GRC is intended to provide a transition of use intensity from less intensity to greater intensity back to less intensity along Greeno Road. Additional landscaping, parking in the rear, retrofitting/updating old existing shopping centers, restricting drive thru lanes, restricting electric signs are some of the components of the plan."
(Existing businesses/buildings will be allowed to continue in the same manner, per Article VII of the Zoning Ordinance.)
FIVE SEGMENTS PROPOSED
1. NORTHERN EDGE DISTRICT
Provisions include (check the proposed ordinance for specifics):
Drive thru's and car washes prohibited.
Convenience stores and auto service stations allowed (if pumps in rear).
Small hotels/motels allowed.
2. NORTH VILLAGE DISTRICT
Foresees retrofit of existing shopping centers.
Drive thru's, car washes, and quick serve (no tables) restaurants prohibited.
Convenience stores and service stations prohibited.
Limited grocery and general merchandise stores.
3. GATEWAY DISTRICT
Drive thru's, car washes, quick serve restaurants prohibited.
Convenience stores and service stations prohibited.
Limited grocery and general merchandise allowed.
Town homes limited to two stories.
(Approved PUD's as examples.)
4. FAIRHOPE AVENUE VILLAGE CENTER
(Edwards Avenue to Morphy Avenue)
Retrofit of existing shopping centers.
Drive thru's and quick serve restaurants prohibited.
Service station, convenience stores and auto repair prohibited.
Limited grocery and general merchandise.
5. SOUTHERN EDGE DISTRICT
(Morphy Avenue to Old Battles Road)
Drive thru's, convenience stores, service stations, car washes, and auto repair allowable (with some restrictions).
NOT APPLICABLE TO RESIDENTIAL PROPERTY
The amendment applies to all construction, demolition, renovations, improvements of any kind occurring within the GRC overlay; but does not apply to properties zoned R-A, R-1, R-2, or R-3 (single family residential). Current zoning (under the overlay district) remains in effect.
Non‐conforming uses, structures, lots, and other non‐conformities existing within the GRC at the time of establishment shall be governed by Article VII of the Zoning Ordinance, non‐conformities."
